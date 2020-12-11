Machakos Senator Boniface Kabaka Finally Dies at Nairobi Hospital

Machakos Senator Boniface Kabaka has died while receiving treatment at a Nairobi hospital a week after he ended up in ICU following a 21-hour date with a teacher.

Kabaka’s family had denied rumors that the lawmaker had died on Thursday, asking Kenyans to ignore them because he was recuperating at the facility.

— Robin Njogu (@robinnjogu) December 11, 2020

While making the news of his demise, Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua said Kabaka had died due to a stroke arising from a blood clot that has been bothering him for a while.

The Senator was admitted to the hospital on Friday morning after a date with Esther Nthenya Muli, a 45-year-old teacher from Makueni.

Nthenya was arrested but later released after toxicological tests revealed that the first time lawmaker had not been poisoned as earlier thought.

There have been rumors that Kabaka could have taken a viagra overdose before.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, who has a home in Machakos, eulogized Kabaka as a passionate legislator and devoted defender of devolution.

“Senator Kabaka has been a long time friend, a passionate legislator who cut himself out as a dependable defender of Devolution. My sincere condolences go to his family, friends, the Senate, and the people of Machakos,” Sonko said in a statement.

More to follow…