Man Shot Dead After Confronting Police in Bhang Farm

(KDRTV)-Police from Hindi Police Station on Sunday fatally shot suspects who had clobbered a cop the previous day.

Police officers who were led by Sammy Kamwara and who were operating on intelligence arrived in Sasi village where the suspects were lurking.

Reports indicate that the suspects were living at a home of one man only distinguished as rasta but were away when the cops arrived

Police officers found the suspect`s wife and children and asked the whereabouts of Rasta.

Read also: Gunmen Kill Six French Aid Workers In Niger Attack

The wife was indecisive to speak however the children told the police that their dad was outside bluffing about attacking the police officers with panga

The officers then advanced to a farm with the help of the children and found Ratsa with the other three men.

The four were armed with panga and when asked to stop and surrender, the three men sailed to the nearest bush but the host who was later recognized as Bunu Saki dared the police officer, shouting and brandishing his panga

An officer identified as Harun Mwangi raised alarm alerting colleagues that he was in danger

The police officer then fired into the air but the suspect kept moving towards him provoking other officers to open fire

The 30-year-old man was fatally injured and succumbed soon after the incident

Read also: Trump Says Lebanese Explosion Was Due To “Terrible Attack”

The officers later recognized that the farm was full of cannabis plants which they then uprooted.

The DCI officers from the Lamu DCI have since taken over the investigations