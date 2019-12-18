Martha Karua, Ahmednasir Ready To Defend King Kaka Against Waiguru

Lawyers Martha Karua and Ahmednasir Abdullahi have both shown their interests to legally defend rapper King Kaka should governor Waiguru sue him.

After the King King released his new song dubbed “Wajinga Nyinyi”, which linked Kirinyanga Governor Anne Waiguru to National Youth Service (NYS) Scandal, the Governor demanded unconditional apology and unreserved retraction of the song.

In the far-reaching masterpiece, the rapper concentrated on the financial mismanagement in the NYS in 2015.

During a grill by the Parliamentary Accounts Committee in the year, it was defined that the ministry purchased 20 balls pens for Huduma Kenya at a coast of Kshs8700 each.

“So Waiguru is still in the office and we forgot NYS scandal? They bought one pen worth KSh 20 at KSh 8,000. It is either we as Kenyans are fools or somebody has taken the marking scheme. The youths are betting with death claiming betting has given them jobs than the government,” he said in the song.

In the scandal, the National Youths Service could not account for Kshs791 million following irregular tendering process during the period Governor Waiguru was the Cabinet Secretary for Devolution.

According to lawyer Ahmednasir, the NYS scandal that saw taxpayers loss millions of shillings was and still a matter of public interest and thus related comments should not be treated as defamation.

“I said and I repeat..I will give legal representation to King King against anyone who sues him for the lyric #Wajinganyiyi . I’m of the considered view that no one among the ruling elites or the masses was defamed. Ugly, crass and lewd commentaries on society are privileged,” he stated. https://twitter.com/ahmednasirlaw/status/1206812288084299778

On the other side, Karua responded to a random twitter user who asked her if she could assist the rapper, she said that Kenyans should mobilize defense fund reiterating that she would available to assist should it be necessary.

“Let’s mobilise for his defense fund. But I am available to assist should it be necessary,” she said.