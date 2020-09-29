Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Mboka ni Mboka! DP William Ruto Surprises Haters With Gengetone Song

Avatar

By

Published

Mboka ni Mboka band
Mboka ni Mboka band

(KDRTV) – Deputy President has surprised Kenyans with a new slogan ‘mboka ni mboka’ to justify his donations of wheelbarrows and water tanks to youth and women groups, a venture criticized by his opponents.

Mboka ni Mboka is a sheng slogan translated from its Swahili version of ‘kazi ni kazi’ and it means every job is important. The DP’s camp has gone further and introduced the #EveryHustleMatters tag which is being popularized on social media.

Read Also: Ruto Reveals Last Conversation With Sergent Kenei

This week, a group of Gengetone artists released a version of the Mboka Mboka song in praise of the DP’s philanthropy. The song done by Wakali Wao praises Ruto for the work he is doing to promote their hustles.

And to justify how serious the DP rates the song, he invited Wakali Wao to his Karen Residence on Tuesday where they performed the song. The DP was recorded dancing to the tune and even pushing a wheelbarrow.

Ruto is deliberately tailoring his campaign strategy to attract the youth with slogans like hustler and now mboka ni mboka. He has also spent a fortune on carts, car wash machines, water tanks, sewing machines, and even shoe shining equipment to youth especially in Nairobi. These donations have directly benefited hundreds of youths.

Read Also: Mt Kenya Youth Denounce Murathe’s Sentiments

The DP’s critics claim that his tokenism will not help the youth in the long term. The DP, according to the youth, should come up with policies that will ensure youth get sustainable employment.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

sudiz sudiz

Politics

Oscar Sudi Speaks For The First Time Since His Release, Sending This Strong Message To Ruto

(KDRTV) – The embattled Kapseret Member of Parliament Hon. Oscar Kipchumba Sudi has broken his silence and spoken about DP William Ruto’s Campaigns for...

6 hours ago
Uhuruaddress Uhuruaddress

News

President Uhuru Issues A Fresh Directive On The Reopening Of Primary And Secondary Schools

(KDRTV) – The Kenyan Head of State, President Uhuru Kenyatta has on Monday 28th September 2020 issued a fresh directive on the reopening of...

21 hours ago
Uhuru Kenyatta 1 Uhuru Kenyatta 1

News

Breaking! President Uhuru Extends Curfew for 60 days

(KDRTV) – President Uhuru Kenyatta has extended the nationwide night curfew for two months until November. Addressing the nation on Monday, the President revised...

23 hours ago
Mugwenu Doctors Testimonial Mugwenu Doctors Testimonial

Life & Style

I got so sick with pneumonia, I thought I was about to die after I became unable to breathe

My name is Erick and a week ago, had I not met a traditional healer called Doctor Mugwenu, I would probably be dead by...

11 hours ago