Moses Kuria Rubbishes Kiraitu Murungi’s Spiritual Awakening After Covid-19: ‘He’s Selfish’

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria is not buying Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi’s recent spiritual awakening following his battle with Covid-19.

In an emotional statement, a 70-year-old Murungi narrated his battle with the virus and how it opened his eyes to a new dimension.

Murungi said Corona made him see life in another aspect and he’s now planning to focus on his dreams despite what everybody else will say.

Kuria, however, rubbished the governor’s new direction saying that it’s selfish.

“I think if God saves you from such a terrible situation when others are not as lucky and are actually dying, He has a larger purpose for you than yourself or your immediate family,” the MP said.

Kuria went on to say that Murungi should now focus on serving his people following his close call.

“I am disturbed by Governor Kiraitu’s new selfish and inward-looking self. No Mr. Governor, God saved us so that we serve the people even more,” Kuria said.

The governor tasted positive mid-March this year and went to isolation at his home. There, he had a lot of time to reflect on his life and career even using Raila Odinga as an example of how people neglect their health for work.

“The coronavirus journey gave me a chance to take stock of my own political journey. Had I died, I would have been all alone and the noise and bustle of politics would have continued without me,” the governor said.

“As I read this book, I watched with pity, a frail-Raila Odinga, who was being treated for a Covid-19 attack being literally “dragged out of bed” so that he and the President could be seen together opening roads in Nairobi and Kajiado, for political optics, to show Kenyans that the “Handshake Deal” between the two was still intact.”

