MP Onyonka Tells To Be Keen Or He`ll Go Back To ICC

(KDRTV)- Kitutu Chache Member of Parliament (MP) Richard Onyonka has warned the Deputy President William Ruto to watch his mouth or else he will find himself back at ICC.

He said that the Deputy President should stop threatening his critics

Onyonka faulted Ruto for assertedly threatening those who will not support his 2022 presidential bid saying all Kenyans has equal right and opportunity to vie for the top seen therefore no one should threaten others

Onyonka was speaking in his constituency on Friday, January 24 where he said he will not hesitate to push for a revival of Ruto`s ICC case if he will not watch his mouth in his recurrent speeches.

“If you will (Ruto) continue issuing threats to us that if we don’t vote for you you will beat us up, I can assure you will make sure you go back to ICC. We are brave now take it from us, be good to us and let us respect ourselves, we want a country where people love each other and only disagree on principal and policy,” he said

Onyonka has hinted his support for the Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi for the top seat saying he is fit to lead the country.

The MP praised the CS integrity, reputation and experience in issues concerning governance hence he is equal to anyone including Ruto in succeeding Uhuru Kenyatta

“We now have our powerful man Matiang’i, Kenyan politics is about strategy and we must also have our son at the table where the government is being formulated. We will be there to negotiate for our place,” added the MP.

The sentiment by the Kitutu Chache has emerged hours after the DP claimed that there are under plans to revive his ICC case

According to the DP, his political rivals were behind the planned revival of the case.