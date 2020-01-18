Mudavadi, Wetangula Locked Out Of Mumias Grounds To Allow BBI Forum

KDRTV has confirmed that the Anti-BBI team led by Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula who had scheduled a meeting at Nabongo Sports Ground in Mumias has been locked out by the police

We understand that there is supremacy battle in Western Kenya as two antagonist groups are weighing their prominence over the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI)

Nabongo ground in Mumias sealed off by police ahead of planned rally organised by a section of Western politicians led by Musalia Mudavadi & Moses Wetangula. pic.twitter.com/QiorzhaxdR — The African Voice (@teddyeugene) January 18, 2020

We have confirmed that the Mumias meeting is being coordinated by the ANCs Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula

On the other hand, the Bukhungu meeting in Kakamega is lead being ODM leader Raila Odinga, Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Opranya and COTU boss Francis Atwoli and a group of other leaders allied to Raila Odinga

The Bukhungu function has also attracted several cabinet secretaries and President Uhuru`s close allies

According to our earlier report, the police had earlier canceled the permits including that of the Anti-BBI team asking them to seek for another date

The police supported their decision saying that it was due to security purposes

However, the leaders denounced the cancellation and affirmed that they will continue with the meeting saying that it was constitutional for them to gather and deliberate on issues affecting them.

Surprisingly, Mudavadi and Wetangula who were initially supporting the BBI report retreated asserting the Raila Odinga and his ODM party has transformed the BBI report and process to foster their own political agenda