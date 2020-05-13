Murder Your Boss! David Ndii Tells Ruto

(KDRTV) – Controversial Economic Analyst and political pundit David Ndii has advised Deputy President William Ruto to murder his boss Uhuru Kenyatta if he wants to survive.

Ruto has been cornered by Uhuru in the running of the Jubilee Party affairs. This week, his friends have been kicked out of the Senate leadership. On Wednesday, the party also moved to expel five nominated senators from the party. The Senators are allies of the DP.

This is just the latest in a series of missiles directed at the DP by the government he helped form. Ruto has been sidelined in the management of the country. He has been elbowed from the running of the COVID-19 pandemic.

David Ndii, a former Raila ally, who has recently warmed up to the DP has now advised him to do the unthinkable.

Murder his boss. https://t.co/wT1QDBm5nf — Educated chokoraa, spricht deutsch (@DavidNdii) May 13, 2020

Ndii’s advice has attracted a lot of criticism especially from Mutahi Ngunyi who said the man could be sick.

“David Ndii has ADVISED William Ruto to Murder his BOSS in order to SURVIVE. Before you ARREST him REMEMBER this: David Ndii has a CLINICAL RECORD of Mental Illness. And this EXPLAINS his NIHILISM and BIZZARE thinking, including SECESSION. The Boy is clinically SICK in the HEAD!” Mutahi Ngunyi said.