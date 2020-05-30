Police Gun Down Al-Shabaab Recruiter, 2 Children He Used As Shield in Kwale

(KDRTV)-Police officer in Kwale has shot dead three people including two children who were used as shield at their home in Kibundani in Coast Diani, Kwale county.

According to our sources, the incident happened at the wee hours of Saturday night, May 30 when a group of elite officers who were on patrol mission received hint of a schemed Al-Shabaab attack

Police reports indicate that the mastermind behind the planned attack was known as Said Chitswa, a recruiter of the militia group

However, according to the very reports of police, the group was planning to attack undisclosed police station.

After the police officers intervened, he led them them to the house of Mohamed Mapenzi commonly known as Spanya within Kibundani in pursuit of firearms.

Mapenzi was then commanded by the officers to open the door but instead he defied and threw grenade towards the officers injuring one

The officers immediately opened fire and shot him as well as two juniors he was using as shield

The suspect`s wife and three other children also sustained injuries and were then rushed to the Msambweni Referral Hospital for treatment

The police officer recovered live grenade and jungle jackets in the suspect`s house

According to police reports, other two suspects were arrested and are due to be processed for justice

On the other hand, the three remains were taken to Kwale morgue pending postmortem

The unfortunate incident emerged barely two weeks after Al-shabaab militants ejected 26 police officers out of Khorof Harar police camp in Wajir on Saturday, May 16.

The officers attached to the camp were overpowered and to exile to nearest bushes