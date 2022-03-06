[PHOTOS]Meet Top Four Richest Women in Kenya

Connect with us

Ngina Kenyatta The Richest Woman In Kenya today

Kenyan women are taking the world by storm. From politicians to businesswomen, these phenomenal women have taught us the importance of taking risks, tapping into resources, and accumulating wealth. These women have managed to build successful empires and names through hard work and dedication and all we can do is take up lessons from them. Here is a list of some of the richest women in Kenya.

Mama Ngina Kenyatta

10 Kenyan Women Billionaires Making Headlines - Kenyans.co.ke

She is the widow of the late Jomo Kenyatta, the nation’s founding father. Apart from inheriting Mzee’s money, Ngina has invested in real estate and owns stock in Brookside, Mediamax, and the NCBA bank. 

Mary Okello

Dr mary-okelo - Kenyan Wallstreet

She is the founder of the famous Makini Schools. She however sold 71% of schools’s shares to UK and South African based firms who gave her over 1 billion. 

Janet Wanjiru Michuki

Kenya Women Billionaires: The Story of NSE Bigshot Jane Michuki - Kenyans.co.ke

Janet works at Kimani and Michuki Advocates as a partner and manager. She is a lawyer, an investor, and an entrepreneur, to mention a few professions. With over 1 billion shares in Equity and British America, she is the largest female stock exchange investor in Kenya.

Tabitha Karanja

7 Richest Female Billionaires in Kenya 2021, See their Est Net Worth – NAIROBIminiBLOGGERS

She is the founder and CEO of the Keroche breweries. She has however joined politics and will be running for the Nakuru County senatorial seat in the August 9 polls. 

 

