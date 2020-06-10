Connect with us

Pierre Nkurunzinza`s Wife Still Receiving Covid-19 Treatment In Kenya

Burundi first lady Bucumi still receiving treatment in Nairobi

(KDRTV)-The wife of the deceased Burundi`s President Pierre Nkurunzinza, Denis Bucumi is still receiving medication in Kenya after she tested positive for COVID-19

The outgoing first lady was airlifted to Nairobi from Bunjumbura on night of Thursday, May 28, by a plane belonging to Medical and Research Foundation (AMREF) flying doctors.

Reports indicate that the wife of the late Burundi president fell ill in the evening of Saturday, June 6, after attending a football match that day

So far, president Uhuru Kenyatta has sent message of condolence to the Burundi`s first lady following the death of her husband.

According to president Uhuru Kenyatta, Nkurunzinza was a prominent leader whose efforts towards integration and progress of the region will be missed dearly.

“In his message, President Kenyatta termed the outgoing Burundi leader as an outstanding regional counterpart who served his country with distinction as head of state and government, and worked tirelessly for the peace and stability of his country and the Great Lakes Region,” a tweet by State House read.

According to our previous reports, the Burundi`s president died in hospital after reportedly cardiac arrest

“The government of the Republic of Burundi announces with great sadness the unexpected death of His Excellency Pierre Nkurunziza, President of the Republic of Burundi, at the Karusi Fiftieth Anniversary Hospital following a cardiac arrest on Monday, June 8,”the statement read.

At the same, Raila Odinga has condoled with the Burundi people as he calls for peace, hope and stability of the people

 

