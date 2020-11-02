Connect with us

President Uhuru: Brace For Another Lockdown!

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday, November 1, 2020, admitted that he was considering another lockdown as coronavirus cases spiral out of control

Uhuru Praying

KDRTV has established that President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday, November 1, 2020, admitted that he was considering another lockdown as coronavirus cases spiral out of control

The President, who spoke at the All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi, confirmed that he was really concerned about the recent spike in the cases and said that his administration was considering another lockdown.

President Uhuru Kenyata said that his team was looking into several measures to contain the virus, and the lockdown was not an exception.

“We are going through that difficult time where we are now wondering what to do. Do we close up? We shall be coming back to that,” he stated.

Despite being concerned about the recent spike, the Head of State said that some people who downplayed the measures imposed by MoH to contain the virus are to blame for the recent spike.

“We don’t have to close if only people would observe and would be caring for their fellow citizens. It is possible to keep Covid-19 at bay and lead a normal life,” he added.

Some reports hint that the Council of Governors (CoG) headed by Kakamega County Governor Wycliffe Oparanya is now compelling the president to lock down the country.

Some of the measures recommended by the CoG, including the closure of bars and eateries across the country. the Governors also want the government to ban social gatherings

The details are reported in a memorandum that the CoG is allegedly preparing to tender to the President on Wednesday, October 4, during a crisis meeting.

During the said meeting, the county bosses are also seeking to have curfew hours moved to begin at 7 p.m and end at 5 a.m.

“We are in a precarious situation at the moment that we must act fast, to prevent further escalation of the virus.

“But of priority is the closure of bars, which we believe are the epicentre of the virus spread,” stated Oparanya to the press.

As the CoG continues to reveal its concern over the pandemic, the Acting Director-General of Health, Dr. Patrick Amoth, confirmed that the state was disturbed by the masses’ continued disregard of protocols.

“We already have several options on the table and anything is possible as long as it is in the best interest of the country,” he stated.

