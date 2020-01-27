Raila Denies Approaching Ruto 4 Times For Handshake

(KDRTV)- Former premier Raila Odinga on the night of Sunday, January 26, vocally hit out at the Deputy President William Ruto for being unethical.

Raila Odinga was speaking during an interview on NTVwhere he denied the DP`s allegations that he had called him for a handshake truce four times before reaching out to President Uhuru Kenyatta

Read also: You are More than 2 Billion! Kenyans Disagree with Raila’s Wealth Declaration

Raila further added that he neither called the DP nor the president but a team worked to ensure that Uhuru and himself got to meet and level out this for the unity of the country

“The team, who are Kenyans, came and talked to me (about sitting down with President Uhuru) and I gave them conditions. Ultimately, the conditions were met and we talked. We met just two of us. “(Ruto was) not part of these negotiations at all and that was why I was surprised when he mentioned that I approached him,” stated the former prime minister. “That is very unethical. Why would I call Ruto? I never did. That I can swear. I never spoke to William Ruto,” he continued.

Previously, on a Citizen TV interview on April 2019, the DP had asserted that he downplayed Raila`s call four times before handshake

Ruto had earlier reiterated that his reason for giving a deaf hear to the former premier was because he sensed Raila did not have a good motive

“Raila Odinga approached me on four occasions after the elections to have a discussion. I declined to engage the former prime minister. “I did not believe that he was doing this in good faith. I was not persuaded that he was doing this in good faith,” he explained at the time.

Ruto also said that he declined to engage Raila because Jubilee party was only headed by one person who is President Uhuru Kenyatta and that the leader is the only person who leads political engagement involving the party

Read also: Raila Odinga Says His Family Is Only Worth 2Billion