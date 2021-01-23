Raila Odinga Creates Video to Counter Ruto as Fight Gets Ugly

(KDRTV) – The fight between Deputy President William Ruto and his political nemesis has turned ugly as the two blame each other for the failures of Jubilee Government.

Ruto on Friday claimed that ODM cannot run away from the mess they have created for the past 3 years.

The DP claimed that Raila joined the government through the 2018 handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta. According to the DP, the opposition also took over the leadership of critical committees in Parliament and advised the government to pause its development plans so as to concentrate on BBI report.

Raila has come out, guns blazing, to rebute the DP’s accusations.

He branded the DP a ‘Mr. Six months.’ The DP had promised to bring laptops to class one students, built 47 world class stadiums and create one million jobs annually.

Mr Six months! The youngsters you promised laptops 8 yrs ago are now old enough to see through your LIES. The youth you promised 8 million jobs in 8 yrs can see through the WHEELBARROW lie you are now peddling. It has been 8 yrs Mr 6 months and not 3yrs. No Mr 6 months! pic.twitter.com/IMsHZCMKPZ — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) January 23, 2021

Raila questioned what happened between 2013 and now.

He said Ruto, had claimed that the Jubilee Government would transform Kenya with digital skills.

Unfortunately, the DP wants Kenyans to forget all that and support his Wheelbarrow theory.

At a rally in Kangemi this week, Raila warned Kenyans that Ruto cannot be trusted to fix the problems facing this country.

He said the BBI report provides sustainable solutions to Kenya’s challenges and must therefore be supported.