Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Ruto Claims Uhuru Stopped Working and Started BBI Campaigns

Avatar

By

Published

wrqnsfobcxsvirq5f886678356e4
wrqnsfobcxsvirq5f886678356e4

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto has indirectly pointed an accusing finger at his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta over the stalled development projects across the country.

Speaking in Nyamira on Thursday, the DP said the Jubilee Development Agenda has been derailed by the BBI report and the glamour to change the constitution to create positions for a few elites.

“We (Ruto and Uhuru) had the National Housing Program as one of the Big Four Agenda that was aimed at building 500,000 houses every year across the country. The program was to create jobs for plumbers, carpenters, masons, electricians and engineers. But the jobs have stalled because we have been told that there is a very important project…the project of BBI which is geared on creating three or four jobs for some few people,” Ruto said told residents at Miriri Centre in Kitutu Masaba Constituency.

Read Also: Carry Your Own Cross, KDF Tells Ruto

The DP said they started well but the President lost direction when he started campaigning for the BBI report.

Despite these setbacks, the DP vowed to vehemently oppose any calls to change the constitution as a way to create positions.

Read Also: Matiangi Should Remember it is Ruto who Created him

“If they are going to want us to talk about leaders we must tell them let’s talk about you, if they tell us to talk about the Prime minister, we will tell them let’s talk about the boda boda, if they tell us to begin with them, we will tell them to begin from down here with you, we cannot eternally continue to talk of building Kenya on the quick sand of the greedy those seeking posts through the BBI,” said Ruto.

Read Also: 5 Governors Join Uhuru, Raila Campaign Team

He promised to change the narrative and ensure a people-centred political discussion.

“Safari hii tutambea pamoja, tutakuwa na ninyi had mwisho (this time we shall walk together till the end,” the man christened Hustler stated, insisting that it is time for change.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

Uhuru Fairda Uhuru Fairda

News

Why CS Karoney’s Father Will be Buried Today

(KDRTV) – Lands CS Farida Karoney’s father will be laid to rest this morning, just a day after he died in a road accident...

1 day ago
aisha jumwa in court aisha jumwa in court

News

Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa to Face Murder Charges

(KDRTV) – Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has approved murder charges against Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa over the killing of a man...

1 day ago
shakilaa shakilaa

Entertainment

Shakila Reveals How Willy Paul Tricked Her And Had Her Arrested

(KDRTV) – Shakila is a girl that likes attention. She stormed into the limelight is style by making a confession that attracted a lot...

2 days ago
CORONAVIRUS CORONAVIRUS

News

Coronavirus Detected in Lubinu High Scool? [VIDEO]

KDRTV has learned about a viral short video of a form four student at Lubinu Boys High School struggling to breathe It was not...

7 hours ago