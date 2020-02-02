Raila Travels To US To Attend Prayer Breakfast Meeting

(KDRTV)- The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has left the country for the USA where he would be attending the National Prayer Breakfast to held on February 6, 2020 in Washington DC.

In the Odinga`s spokesperson Dennis Onyago statement to the newsroom, the former Premier left the country on Sunday for the USA shortly before 6pm

Raila Odinga is set hold a Roundtable meeting with African Ambassadors in Washington DC, on Tuesday, February 4 ahead of the Prayer Braekfast activitiues

The former premier will give a briefing to the Sfrican ambassadors on the matters concernning the continets infrustructure and the Africa`s trade agenda

Raila Odinga will also sepeaking to the International Lunceon on the reconciliation, organised by the US National Prayer team.

The luncheon vent will occur on 5th February 2020.

Mr. Odinga is also set to attend the African Senate Dinner hosted for the Heads of State from Africa and Africa delegation by the Prayer Breakfast team