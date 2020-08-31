Raila’s Daughter Winnie Odinga Accused of Robbing Photographer at Mum’s Birthday

(KDRTV) – According to blogger Robert Alai, Winnie Odinga is at the centre of an embarrassing incident involving a photographer known as Evans Dims. Dims was once the man behind Raila Odinga’s official photos.

Alai, through a post on social media, claims that Winnie Odinga invited Dims to Ida Odinga’s birthday celebrations. She used Raila Odinga’s spokesperson Dennis Onyango to get the artist to attend the party as the only photographer.

“Dennis Onyango was asked by Winnie Odinga to ask Evans (Dims) to be the official and only photographer for the event,” Alai said in a long Facebook post.

Evans not only heeded the calls but also took great photos at the event. However, trouble started when the time came for him to leave.

So recently I got a call from a friend who is an ODM official. The friend wanted my thoughts over an issue which was… Posted by Robert Alai on Sunday, 30 August 2020

“He was blocked at the gate by a combination of men in black and Raila’s official bodyguards,” Alai said. He further added that the team which stopped the photographer was led by Willis Ogeta, Raila’s bodyguard.

During the melee, the bodyguards called the photographer mean names like thief and gate crasher in the presence of high profile guests.

Alai said that he is privy to information on Winnie Odinga’s involvement in the whole saga.

“Ogeta said that Winnie Odinga had instructed them to snatch Evans camera and the equipment after the event,” the blogger claimed.

The photographer was forced to drive out of the event without his equipment which included cameras, Speedlight and lenses. These tools were not his, he had borrowed them from a colleague for the purpose.

Courageous, strict, daring, guiding, unsparing, inspiring, giving, teaching, loving, blessing.

Mom, on this special day you deserve the world! Happy 70th birthday! pic.twitter.com/6m8Ps7eLNw — WinnieOdinga (@Winnie_Odinga) August 24, 2020

According to Alai, Winnie has been harbouring hard feelings against Evans for allegedly ditching her father after the 2017 elections.

Winnie was not immediately available to comment on the allegations.

