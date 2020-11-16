Connect with us

Revealed! The Weird Reason Why Matungu MP Justus Murunga’s Body Was Transferred to Lee Funeral Home

Justus Murunga
Justus Murunga

(KDRTV) – Matungu MP Justus Murunga’s body was transported from St Marys Hospital in Mumias to Lee Funeral Home in Nairobi to allow his colleagues in parliament to mourn him.

According to Mumias East MP Ben Washiali, there was a reason to transfer the body to Nairobi because some of the deceased’s colleagues would not be able to travel to Western Kenya for the funeral.

“We have plans to transfer his body from St Marys to Lee Funeral home in order to give his colleagues in parliament a chance to witness what has happened and also to mourn with the family because not all lawmakers will come to Western,” Washiali told journalists on Saturday evening.

Kenyans have questioned the decision to transport the body for more than 300kms to Nairobi for preservation and then taking it back home for burial.

The decision is even odder when you consider the fact that Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya recently commissioned an ultra-modern funeral home at the County Referral Hospital. The Kakamega Funeral Parlour, complete with a VIP section and two chapels, has been praised as the best in the region and could even be better than Lee.

According to family members, Murunga’s death could have been avoided if there was medical oxygen at the local hospital. The MP was rushed to Matungu Sub-county hospital after he collapsed at his home hours before dinner.

However, the hospital declined to admit him because it had no oxygen. The family decided to rush him to St Mary’s Hospital, which is more than 10Kms away. He died on the way.

