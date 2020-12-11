Connect with us

News

Revealed! What Killed Machakos Senator Boniface Mutinda Kabaka

Boniface Kabaka
(KDRTV) – Machakos Senator Boniface Mutinda Kabaka has finally been confirmed dead, a day after rumors of his demise circulated on social media.

Kabaka had been admitted to the Nairobi Hospital for the past week, after collapsing at a house in Kilimani area on Friday last week.

Contrary to rumors circulating on social media, that the Senator had used a sex-enhancing drug, Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has said Kabaka had a blood clot that had been bothering him for a while. He didn’t shake it off.

“On behalf of myself and the people of Machakos, I pass my condolence to the family of our beloved Senator Boniface Kabaka who has gone to be with the Lord due to the effects of a stroke arising from a blood clot that has been bothering him for a while,” Mutua said in a statement to newsrooms.

As he battled for his life at the hospital, his family was forced to issue a statement urging Kenyans to “ignore the fake and malicious rumors being spread by some petty, callous, and heartless political enemies to malign the good name of the Senator while he is helpless and fighting for dear life.”

Police confirmed that Kabaka was with a woman at the 3-Dee Apartments in Kilimani when he fell ill. The woman, a teacher based Makueni is the one who notified the hotel management that the Senator was ill. The hotel ordered an ambulance.

Read Also: Boniface Kabaka – Everything we know about Machakos Senator

At the Nairobi hospital, doctors had to perform emergency surgery in order to save Kabaka’s life. He has been in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) until his demise.

Meanwhile, police arrested and then released Esther Nthenya, the Makueni teacher, over Kabaka’s health. This is after toxicological results ruled out poison as had earlier been suspected.

In this article:
