Ruto Heads to Uhuru’s Bedroom for the First Time After Trashing BBI

President Uhuru Kenyatta and DP William Ruto at BBI Launch
(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto will tour President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Mt Kenya backyard this weekend, for the first time after poking holes into the BBI report.

Ruto will attend a fundraiser in Kirinyaga County on Saturday. According to Area Woman MP Purity Ngirici the event, convened to empower youth, women, and people living with disabilities, will be held at St Peter Primary School in Kutus.

“I take this opportunity to officially welcome all of you to the Economic empowerment program for women, youth, and people with disabilities which will be held on Saturday from 2 pm at the St Paul’s Primary school Kutus grounds. The Chief Guest will be H.E William Ruto. Karibuni,” Ngirici announced.

Kenyans will be waiting to see how the region will receive Ruto in the aftermath of the launch of the BBI report on Monday.

On Monday, the DP poked holes into the report which is likely to lead to a referendum.

According to the DP, the proposal to create the position of Prime Minister and two deputies does not necessarily solve the issue of inclusivity.

The report has recommended that the President should appoint a PM from the Majority Party in Parliament. The two deputies should be appointed from Cabinet. But Ruto has questioned where this will leave the opposition.

The DP also disagreed with recommendations for political parties to have a hand in appointing IEBC commissioners. He also warned against interfering with the independence of the Judiciary and that of the national police service.

