Ruto Heads to Uhuru’s Bedroom for the First Time After Trashing BBI

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto will tour President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Mt Kenya backyard this weekend, for the first time after poking holes into the BBI report.

Ruto will attend a fundraiser in Kirinyaga County on Saturday. According to Area Woman MP Purity Ngirici the event, convened to empower youth, women, and people living with disabilities, will be held at St Peter Primary School in Kutus.

“I take this opportunity to officially welcome all of you to the Economic empowerment program for women, youth, and people with disabilities which will be held on Saturday from 2 pm at the St Paul’s Primary school Kutus grounds. The Chief Guest will be H.E William Ruto. Karibuni,” Ngirici announced.

I take this opportunity to officially welcome all of you to the Economic empowerment program for women , Youth and people with disabilities which will be held on Saturday from 2pm at the St Paul’s Primary school Kutus grounds. The Chief guest will be H.E William Ruto. Karibuni. pic.twitter.com/WuLonewDFd — Hon. Wangui Ngirici (@WanguiNgirici) October 28, 2020

Kenyans will be waiting to see how the region will receive Ruto in the aftermath of the launch of the BBI report on Monday.

On Monday, the DP poked holes into the report which is likely to lead to a referendum.

We can reject BBI and still reject Ruto in 2022, no? Why are rejecting BBI and supporting Ruto being bundled together like some value pack.. or, as if in some unholy matrimony? — Simp Son (@KimPointee) October 26, 2020

According to the DP, the proposal to create the position of Prime Minister and two deputies does not necessarily solve the issue of inclusivity.

The report has recommended that the President should appoint a PM from the Majority Party in Parliament. The two deputies should be appointed from Cabinet. But Ruto has questioned where this will leave the opposition.

A brainy form 3 student from Homa Bay County has started a pirate radio station from recycled materials. 1. Mr Uhuru would want him to take a slasher and clear bushes. 2. Mr Ruto wants to give him a wheelbarrow. 3. Mr Odinga want him to sit and listen to BBI and vitendawili! — Mwalimu Dida Kinuthia Mwangi (@mwalimu_dida) October 28, 2020

The DP also disagreed with recommendations for political parties to have a hand in appointing IEBC commissioners. He also warned against interfering with the independence of the Judiciary and that of the national police service.