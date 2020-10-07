Ruto was the Target of Murang’a Chaos, Fresh Details Reveal

(Hustler News) – All police officers were withdrawn ahead of Deputy President William Ruto’s visit to Kenol town, fresh details have revealed.

According to the Standard newspaper, a senior official from the Office of the President directed senior police officers in Maragua to withdraw all police officers on the ground. The Maragua sub-county commissioner was also bizarrely sent on leave for the weekend despite him not requesting for time off.

Dear @IG_NPS, take action on the person from the Office of The President who called to withdraw security in Muranga. Remember, @IntlCrimCourt is about PERSONAL Responsibility. There is a pattern of using Police to cause chaos for political ends, supervised by your office. — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) October 7, 2020

Senior police officers interviewed by the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) declined to name the officer who issued the orders, just saying that they were orders from above.

It now seems the chaos, which left two youth dead, had been pre-planned with one target on mind, the Deputy President.

Primarily, senior police officers are expected to be present when the head of state visits somewhere. Security around the area is also supposed to be beefed up. However, this did not happen.

A Police Document now Confirms it was State Sponsored Mayhem It was coordinated from Harambee House- The Office of The President! Two people died, because their own Government, was more interested with a Political Win!@ODPP_KE please #FreeOchanda– The truth is out! pic.twitter.com/qTvP2Vx5ft — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) October 6, 2020

It has also emerged that at least seven buses ferried goons from Kiandutu and some slums in Githurai to cause chaos at the function.

Were the police officers kept away to allow the goons to cause havoc? Reports indicate that the goons were armed with daggers and other crude weapons. All the two deceased youth were stabbed.

What was the end goal of the chaos? Did someone want to kill the Deputy President?

Here is the REAL PLOT: Order the compromised @PoliceKE to withdraw or stand down as TRAINED ASSASSINS rain bullets on William Ruto and others at a church or rally then BLAME IT ON THE DEAD.#UhuruMustGo #RailaMustFall #RevolutionNow pic.twitter.com/E2ZNj9DmqS — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) October 6, 2020

This is not the first time that the DP’s even has been marred by chaos. Last month, chaos erupted in Kisii town ahead of Ruto’s visit to the area.

Addressed wananchi at Kenol and Githurai after a church service at the African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa (AIPCA), Kenol, Kandara Constituency, Murang’a County. pic.twitter.com/temq66roiy — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) October 4, 2020

In April 2019, the DP arrived for a church function in Nyeri County to find no police officers. It is believed that they had been ordered to keep away from the even by a powerful individual at Harambee House