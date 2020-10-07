Connect with us

Ruto was the Target of Murang’a Chaos, Fresh Details Reveal

EjffThdXcAMLewo
Ruto Addresses a crowd at Githurai Market

(Hustler News) – All police officers were withdrawn ahead of Deputy President William Ruto’s visit to Kenol town, fresh details have revealed.

According to the Standard newspaper, a senior official from the Office of the President directed senior police officers in Maragua to withdraw all police officers on the ground. The Maragua sub-county commissioner was also bizarrely sent on leave for the weekend despite him not requesting for time off.

Senior police officers interviewed by the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) declined to name the officer who issued the orders, just saying that they were orders from above.

Read Also: Govt Narrows Down on Kenya Mpya Buses of Kenol Chaos

It now seems the chaos, which left two youth dead, had been pre-planned with one target on mind, the Deputy President.

Primarily, senior police officers are expected to be present when the head of state visits somewhere. Security around the area is also supposed to be beefed up. However, this did not happen.

It has also emerged that at least seven buses ferried goons from Kiandutu and some slums in Githurai to cause chaos at the function.

Read Also: Who is Targeting Kikuyu Community?

Were the police officers kept away to allow the goons to cause havoc? Reports indicate that the goons were armed with daggers and other crude weapons. All the two deceased youth were stabbed.

What was the end goal of the chaos? Did someone want to kill the Deputy President?

This is not the first time that the DP’s even has been marred by chaos. Last month, chaos erupted in Kisii town ahead of Ruto’s visit to the area.

In April 2019, the DP arrived for a church function in Nyeri County to find no police officers. It is believed that they had been ordered to keep away from the even by a powerful individual at Harambee House

