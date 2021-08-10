Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

S. Africa Zuma`s Corruption Case Suspended For Medical Reasons

Jacob Zuma`s case trial postponed by Pietermaritzburg High Court over medical reasons

By

Published

Jacob Zuma during trial
Jacob Zuma during trial

KDRTV NEWS: The corruption case trial where former South Africa President Jacob Zuma is suspect has been postponed after being admitted to hospital for an undisclosed condition.

The case trial was due to resume on Tuesday before it was postponed.

The former President`s legal team filed a successful petition to postpone the trial after the imprisoned former head of state was admitted to hospital.

READ ALSO: Indonesia Begs Nigeria For Assaulting Its Diplomat In Jakarta

The corruption case involves a $5bn arms deal back in the 1990s: the trial also involves Thales’s French arms company.

Zuma is currently serving a 15-month jail term for contempt of court in a separate case.

However, Zuma will be required by the court to present proof of his illness.

The court ordered the former President`s medical team to file a report by 20 August.

The South African government will also appoint an independent doctor to examine if Zuma would be fit to stand a trial.

Other charges that Zuma is currently facing include fraud and racketeering.

So far, Jacob Zuma has pleaded not guilty to all accusations and has alleged that such cases are politically inflicted.

READ ALSO: SAS Hero Who Battled Al-Shabaab Terrorists In Kenyan Hotel Siege Reveals His Identity

Zuma, who is currently treated outside the prison, says that Cyril Ramaphosa is executing a political witchhunt on him and his supporters.

The 15-month jail term given to Jacob Zuma prompted his supporters to engage in violent clashes with security officers.

Criminals gained an advantage of the situation and looted properties as well as burning vehicles and supermarkets.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest  Kenya and International News. Could you bookmark our site? Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest news.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019