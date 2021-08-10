S. Africa Zuma`s Corruption Case Suspended For Medical Reasons

KDRTV NEWS: The corruption case trial where former South Africa President Jacob Zuma is suspect has been postponed after being admitted to hospital for an undisclosed condition.

The case trial was due to resume on Tuesday before it was postponed.

The former President`s legal team filed a successful petition to postpone the trial after the imprisoned former head of state was admitted to hospital.

The corruption case involves a $5bn arms deal back in the 1990s: the trial also involves Thales’s French arms company.

Zuma is currently serving a 15-month jail term for contempt of court in a separate case.

However, Zuma will be required by the court to present proof of his illness.

The court ordered the former President`s medical team to file a report by 20 August.

The South African government will also appoint an independent doctor to examine if Zuma would be fit to stand a trial.

Other charges that Zuma is currently facing include fraud and racketeering.

So far, Jacob Zuma has pleaded not guilty to all accusations and has alleged that such cases are politically inflicted.

Zuma, who is currently treated outside the prison, says that Cyril Ramaphosa is executing a political witchhunt on him and his supporters.

The 15-month jail term given to Jacob Zuma prompted his supporters to engage in violent clashes with security officers.

Criminals gained an advantage of the situation and looted properties as well as burning vehicles and supermarkets.