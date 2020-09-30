How Uhuru Betrayed CS Magoha in Last Minute

(KDRTV)-Details have surfaced of how President Uhuru Kenyatta betrayed education CS George Magoha on the schools reopening plan.

KDRTV reported that the Head of state on Monday, September 28, said that he would only okay schools reopening after Education and Health Ministries guarantee the safety of learners

READ ALSO: MAGOHA: “Teachers Prepare To Go Back To School”

However, some sources intimate to the ministry of education stated that CS Magoha, his Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang, and other critical stakeholders were shocked after the president`s decision even though he had agreed that schools be reopened on October 5

According to the alleged reopening plan, form four and class 8 candidates were to be among the first to report to schools, with examinations scheduled for March 2021.

However, President Uhuru later changed his mind after evaluating the report and was not convinced by the strategies imposed to protect learners from coronavirus

“The resumption of in-person learning must be predicated on strict adherence to the health protocols and guidelines as issued by the Ministry of Health,” the Presiedent said while addressing the country during National Covid-19 Conferece at the Kenyatta International Conventional Center (KICC) on Monday

According to experts, Magoha`s reopening plan had shortcomings that could result into failure.

The Presiednt thus was not convinced about social distancing in schools and thus feared secong wave of coronavirus

Reports alsoindicate that Presiednt Uhuru feared the shortage of teachers to handle the crisis in learning institutions

Uhuru also rejected the proposal after Magoha failed to convince him how the government and parents will cater for the extra bills

Schools heads also lamented that they have not received funds to prepare for the simmering reopening something that could put learners at risk of contracting coronavirus.

“Did all the schools have adequate classrooms to accommodate classes with learners fewer than 20? What measures have been put in place to prevent student-to-student infections and teacher-to-learner infections? “And were the government purchased desks enough for all the learners?” Kenyatta asked Magoha according to sources who attended the meeting.

However, Preiednt Uhuru directed Magoha to reopen Universities and colleges for final year learners

READ ALSO: Magoha Directs Universities, Colleges To Reopen On October 5

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us. Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site and make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya News.