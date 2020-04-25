Senate Investigates Allegations That KNH`s Negligence Led To Ken Walibora`s Death

(KDRTV)-The Senate has commenced a probe over allegations that negligence at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) led to the death of the conspicuous Kiswahili Professor Ken Walibora.

According to our previous reports, the professor`s remains were later found lying at the KNH after he was reportedly run over by a vehicle at the Landhies road, Nairobi

Reports also revealed that Walibora had been rushed to the KNH with the Nairobi county ambulance but was left unattended for hours thus his death

There are allegations that after he was rushed to the hospital, the late remained unattended to from 10;30 until his demise at midnight

The Senate Health Committee chaired by Senator Michael Mbito has resolved to meet the hospital CEO Dr. Evanson Kamuri to find out exactly what happened during the fateful day

“The Senate Committee on Health, chaired by Senator Michael Mbito (Trans Nzoia County) has considered reports of the alleged negligence of the late Prof Ken Walibora at the emergency unit of Kenyatta National Hospital. The committee resolved to meet the CEO (Dr. Evanson Kamuri) on Monday (April 27) as inquiry leading to his death sets off,” read a tweet by the senate.

As the @SenCommitteeKE on health we had a session aimed at considering the alleged reports of medical negligence that led to the demise of professor Ken Walibora. An in-depth look into the matter kicks off Monday next week. pic.twitter.com/OdzArEerQt — Senator Michael M. Mbito (@SenMichaelMbito) April 24, 2020

Other senators in the Health Committee include Wajir Senator Abdullahi Ibrahim, Laikipia Senator John Kinyua, Kisumu Senator Fred Outa, and nominated senators Beth Mugo, Petronilla Lokorio, Eric Mogeni, Falhada Iman and Naomi Masitsa.

Earlier reports indicated that Professor Walibora died after being hit by a vehicle however autopsy done by government pathologist Johansen Oduor disclosed that he had stab wounds on his right hand indicating a struggle

However, KDRTV has established that the detectives are investigating the new dispute angle the before his death he had an embroiled disagreement with a publisher over a book in the week that could have led to his death

The new twist was arrived at after the police reviewed his mobile records and data

The detectives are also looking into the possibility the veteran author was picked up by another vehicle after parking his own at Kijabe street just hours before his death

Professor Ken Walibora was buried at his home in Cherangany Constituency, Transzoia County on Wednesday, April 22, 2020