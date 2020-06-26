Senate Select Committee Absolves Besieged Anne Waiguru

(KDRTV)- Senate select committee has acquitted the Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru who was impeached by the county Assembly Members

According to the viewpoint of the committee, the County Assembly Members who are the accusers did not substantiate the charges bestowed against the county boss

The committee said that the accusers did not provide a clear evidence directly attaching the county boss to asserted corruption, abuse of the office and breach of the procurement regulations

“The Committee having investigated the matter in accordance with its mandate under section 33(4) of the County Governments Act and standing order 75(2) of the Senate Standing Orders reports to the Senate that it finds that the two Charges against the Governor have not been substantiated,” resolved the Committee.

On the same note, the 11- member select communicate chaired by Kakamega senator Cleaphas Malala stated that the accusers did not prove that governor Waiguru was not not able to deliver State of the County Address to the assembly for the Financial year 2018/2019

The committee also said that according to the evidence tabled, the accusers did not prove how the governor undermined the authority of the county assembly

“From the evidence adduced before the Committee, the Governor demonstrated that two Annual State of the County Address was made. One albeit was not delivered in the County Assembly. The Committee further noted that there is no county legislation to provide for the content of the Annual State of the County Address as required by

section 30(2)(k) of the County Government Act,” reads the report.

On the issue whether Waiguru mismanaged tenders, the committee said that the tabled evidence was not enough to verify such claims and thus said that the DCI and EACC should probe further into the allegations

“Of the 12 tenders listed in the Motion, the County Assembly only prosecuted four of them. Of the four tenders prosecuted, the Committee notes that there was clear mismanagement of the tender process where tenders were awarded to Companies whose bids were not responsive or where there were clear cases of conflict of interest,” adds the committee. “In the circumstances, the Committee recommends that investigatory authorities undertake investigations on the same and the culpable officers including the respective Tender Evaluation Committee members be called to account.”

On the subject that Waiguru was paid huge amount for foreign trips that she never made, the committee said that she tabled evidence of foreign trip and where she did not travel was a crime thought in the viewpoint of the committee, that did not amount impeachment

The committee also refuted claims that governor Waiguru violated the rights to the health of the people of Kirinyaga but advised that the issue be tackled by the various organs of the county assembly.

"The Committee further notes the high turn-over of health workers in Kirinyaga County and the inordinate delay in the payment of health workers who pursuant to the Governor's moratorium, resumed work. This issue should be addressed forthwith. The Committee finds that this allegation was not proved and is therefore not substantiated," added the report.

Before the final report of impeachment motion hearing by the senate select committee, a section of politicians had hinted that the committee was going to salvage the governor who was impeached by the county assembly.