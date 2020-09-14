Senator Malala Sheds Tears as he Pleads for His Dear Life

(KDRTV) – Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has succeeded in convincing the Senate to order for his security to be beefed up of threats to his life.

In an emotional session on Monday morning, the youthful lawmaker cried uncontrollably as he recounted to a Senate Committee about his predicaments in the last few weeks. He said he had written to the Inspector General of Police requesting extra security but nothing had been done.

“I am a young father and husband… It is very disheartening for people to sit in a corner and think they can take my life. I humbly request this committee and the Inspector General of Police to take note that I have said time and again my life is in danger. I have written enough letters and called offices in this Republic but they have not taken any action even to give me extra security,” Malala said.

KDRTV had reported last month about the Senator’s claims that a special squad code-named ‘Bravo Zulu Yankee’ had been formed with express instructions to eliminate him.

“I am aware that a secret squad has been formed with express instructions to keep an eye or eliminate Senate Wakhungu Malala. We are reliably informed that the five members of this crack squad tasked to eliminate me are well-known members of the Special Unit (SSU),” Malala said in a statement.

He said the renegade squad had already held several meetings at the DCI headquarters and at Hotel La Mada. More meetings had also been held at a Hotel in Thika Town.



Malala did not reveal why a killer squad had been assigned to assassinate him.

The Senator was arrested at his Kitengela home last month. He was driven all the way to Kakamega, only for the DPP to drop charges against him.

The Senate has now directed the Inspector General of Police to beef Malala’s security

