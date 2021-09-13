South Africa Eases Covid Restriction As the number of Infections Fall

KDRTV NEWS: South Africa has dropped some Covid restrictions after the infections starting going down.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, in a televised statement, said that due to the fall in the rate of infections, overnight curfew would be shortened, alcohol restriction would be lifted, and rather gathering would be allowed.

He said that the country is making sufficient efforts to ensure the nationals are vaccinated and asked the citizens to play their part to halt the pandemic’s spread.

At the same time, the head of state announced that his administration was considering introducing a Covid passport in the country.

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa said that he is determined to ensure that the entire population is vaccinated.

“Our most urgent task is to vaccinate our population,” he said, noting that vaccine supply “is no longer a constraint.” “If many people are not vaccinated (…) the risk of new and more dangerous variants emerging is much greater,” he warned

KDRTV established that more than seven million people had been fully vaccinated.

Since the pandemic outbreak, the authorities in the country have reported more than 2.8 million infections.

South Africa was the worst-hit country in African by the pandemic.

Another new variant emerged in South Africa: Scientists monitor the local variant, C.1.2, with an unusually high mutation rate.

Many SA nationals are optimistic that the ease of Covid restriction will enhance the country`s economy.