Stay Away from Msambweni by-elections – Kieleweke MP Warns Ruto

(KDRTV) – Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu has urged Deputy President William Ruto to respect the Jubilee Party position and stay away from the Msambweni by-elections.

Jubilee announced on Wednesday that it would not be fielding a candidate in the race to succeed former Msambweni MP Suleiman Dori who passed away in March. While making the announcement, Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju say they did not want to jeopardize their partnership with ODM.

Read Also: Ruto, Raphael Tuju Clash Over Msambweni By-Elections

Ruto, who agreed with the party position, said that he had wanted Jubilee to contest in the elections. The seemingly cornered DP further added that Jubilee will contest in all the other coming elections.

Ngunjiri now wants the DP to respect the party position and keep away from Msambweni. He said Ruto should not support any other candidate in the race.

Read Also: Raphael Tuju Calls Ruto, Directs Him to Issue National Apology

“Ruto should take a step back from this election and let the people of Msambweni choose their leader for themselves. There is no need for Jubilee not fielding a candidate and our deputy party leader is supporting a candidate against our partners in ODM,” Wambugu said on Friday.

The self-proclaimed Kieleweke leader further admonished the DP for saying Jubilee will contest in every coming election. He said Jubilee will approach every election on a need basis. According to Wambugu, Jubilee does not need to compete with its rivals.

“We are already the ruling party. We are not going to use by-elections as a platform to compete for our own personal interests,” he added.

https://web.facebook.com/NyeriPolitician/videos/1036720853428118/?v=1036720853428118

Ruto has already suggested that he might support another candidate in the race. On Thursday, he met Feisal Bader, a former aide to the late Dori at his (Ruto’s) Karen Residence. The DP’s coastal allies are already campaigning for Feisal and he is believed to be the Tanga Tanga candidate.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us. Contact Us, press releases.