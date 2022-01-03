Connect with us

News

Sudan Coup: Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok Resings

Efforts to resume democratic rule in Sudan takes a dangerous direction as PM resigns

By

Published

International community condemns Sudan military coup
KDRTV NEWS: Sudan Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has surrendered following two-day mass protests in the capital Khartum 

Sudanese protest the deal the PM had done to share power with the military who carried out a coup in October.

KDRTV  correspondent in Sudan could hear the protestors chanting “Power to the people” as they compel for the return of the civilian rule in the country.

However, the military encountered the protestors will excess force leaving two people dead.

The approach was taken by the PM to quit leaves the army in full control of power

READ ALSO: 14 Shot Dead In Sudan Protests

The resignation of the PM is another blow to the fragile efforts made in abid to transition for democratic rule since the ouster of President Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

Mr. Hamdok in a televised statement said the country was at a dangerous turning point that threatens its whole survival

The PM said that he had done everything possible to stop the country from sliding back but his efforts have been in vain.

After the army staged a coup on 25 October 2020, the civilian and military leaders had made a fragile power-sharing agreement.

READ ALSO: Sudan Protests Continues For the Second Day Amid Death Reports

Many nationals poured the streets of Khartum urging the military to leave politics.

At the same time, the activist stormed social media platforms to affirm that 2022 will the year of the continuation of the resistance.

Since the last coup, more than 50 people have been killed t the protest.

The coup leader Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan had defended the coup saying it prevented civil war.









