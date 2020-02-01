Health
Suspected Coronovirus Passenger Admitted at KNH Tests Negative
(KDRTV)- The passenger, Kenyan student, who was quarantined at the Kenyatta National hospital has tested negative for the dreadful coronavirus, confirmed the Health CS Sicily Kariuki
The CS, however, urged the members of the public to remain vigilant
“I can confirm that results on suspected coronavirus cases sent to South Africa for validation are NEGATIVE,” she said.
Kariuki further said that anyone revealing symptoms of respiratory illness such as fever, coughing, sneezing and difficulty in breathing and hos recently traveled to China should visit the nearest health facility
Corona Virus Spread To Every Chinese Region, Death Toll At 170
In a bid to reduce the infection of coronavirus, the CS said that the members of the public should maintain basic hand and respiratory hygiene: embrace safe food practices and avoid close contact with people suffering from acute respiratory infections
“The surveillance system remains on high alert at all points of entry & health facilities & screening is being conducted to all those from affected countries,” she added.
The Kenyan student was isolated at the KNH on Tuesday upon arrival from Guangzhou
Reports have indicated that the passenger had been cleared to travel back home by the China port authority
Patient With Suspected Corona Virus Lands at JKIA
“The decision to quarantine the passenger was reached by the Kenya Government port health authorities stationed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport,” said Kenya Airways (KQ)
