Swarm Of Locust Attack Embu Tea Farms

(KDRTV)- There is panic among tea farmers in Embu county as a swarm of much-dreaded locusts invaded their farms

The insects that have destroyed vegetations across several areas in the northeastern part of Kenya were seen in large scales tea-growing villages such as Ndunduri, Kathangari, Manyatta and Gicherori on the evening of Thursday, January 30.

The area chief Mbogo Mwaniki confirmed the incident saying that the swarm were in the area at around 5;30 according to Daily Nation

“They briefly invaded the villages but migrated to warmer places because the climate here was not favourable for them,” the chief said.

“The insects had to leave because they could not withstand the chilly weather. At first, we were shocked when the locusts invaded the area from Mount Kenya Forest and landed on our farms,” one farmer from the area added.

KDRTV understand that the government had conducted an aerial spray aimed at managing the situation

According to the government spokesperson Cyrus Oguna, the locusts will be controlled

Oguna said that the state had acquired nine aircraft to spray the insects in the affected areas

“We are well equipped to deal with this menace and we shall succeed,” he said.

The insect invaded Kenya on December 2019 from Somalia and have destroyed more than 700 acres of crops and pastures