News
Swarm Of Locust Attack Embu Tea Farms
(KDRTV)- There is panic among tea farmers in Embu county as a swarm of much-dreaded locusts invaded their farms
The insects that have destroyed vegetations across several areas in the northeastern part of Kenya were seen in large scales tea-growing villages such as Ndunduri, Kathangari, Manyatta and Gicherori on the evening of Thursday, January 30.
Read also: Kenya is a Cursed Nation, Locusts sent by God to punish it’s people
The area chief Mbogo Mwaniki confirmed the incident saying that the swarm were in the area at around 5;30 according to Daily Nation
“They briefly invaded the villages but migrated to warmer places because the climate here was not favourable for them,” the chief said.
“The insects had to leave because they could not withstand the chilly weather. At first, we were shocked when the locusts invaded the area from Mount Kenya Forest and landed on our farms,” one farmer from the area added.
Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us inquiries, press releases
Hello…contact Mugwenu Doctors, they use local herbals and strong spiritual powers to heal and solve problems and long term diseases such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, TB, manhood weakness among other things. Life Problems such as love issues, family problems, hardships in business, increase your luck .ie winning lottery games, court cases, Tenders.
Promotion at work and clears away devilish spirits and dreams. For consultation call +254740637248
Www.mugwenudoctors.com
Trending
-
News1 day ago
How Uhuru’s Call to Raila Sealed Waititu’s Fate
-
News2 days ago
{VIDEO} Poor Waititu Sleeps in Court as He Challenges Impeachment
-
News24 hours ago
Sonko Appoints Controversial Ganja Smoking Slay Queen as Minister
-
Life & Style1 day ago
My step-mum seduced my wealthy husband with short dresses and threatned to throw me out of my marriage