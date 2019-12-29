NCIC Vice Chairperson Tabwara Dies After Collapsing

(KDRTV)- The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) Vice Chairperson Fatuma Tabwara collapsed and died while attending wedding at Kombani Kwale County

The late was only appointed to the position on November 20 this year

She fainted while she was waiting for the bride to show her where the groom his nephew was waiting

According to a statement by nominated MCA Hanifa Mwajirani, Tabwara was confirmed dead on arrival at the Diani Beach Hospital

Before Tabwara was appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta as the National Vice-chairperson for the NCIC, she was serving as a political advisor to Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya.

History has it that Tabwara unsuccessfully contested for Kwale Women Rep seat via the PDR party ticket

According to information in the NCIC website, Tabwara also served as Chairperson of the County Public Service Board and participated in the establishment of the sexual harassment policy in the Kwale County Government

She had also served as the Chairperson of the Board of Management of Mwanambeyu Girls Secondary school

Tabwara is set to be buried later on Sunday as per the Islamic tradition