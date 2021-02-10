Connect with us

Tanzania Silences Institutions Over Coronavirus Presence

Tanzania silences all institutions to stop talking about Coronavirus since the government has not verified any case.

Tanzania President John Magufuli
Tanzania President John Magufuli

(KDRTV)-Tanzania has barred institutions from talking about the novel coronavirus.

This was after one college produced a document warning students of the potential presence of the virus in the country.

While denouncing the University vice Chancellor’s warning, the government warned all institutions against using the government emblems whenever they express their personal opinion

READ ALSO: Tanzania`s Opposition Leader Flees For Europe Amid Magufuli Crackdown

Professor Elifasi Tozo Bisanda warned the student community of the virus and also expressed his concerns in the recent deaths that involved several university scholars

The government however despised the warning and urged the student to continue with their normal study.

“The ministry is issuing a warning to officials and staff of the ministry of education, science and technology, and its institutions to refrain from using government emblems when expressing personal opinions,” reads a statement from the government

KDRTV understands that several institutions including churches have hinted at the presence of Covid-19 in Tanzania, however, the current administration headed by President John Pombe Magufuli has maintained that Tanzania is free of Covid-19.

The U.S. has also said that there is a higher possibility the there is coronavirus in Tanzania and advised its citizens against traveling to the country

There a section of Tanzanians who are thinking that it is time to break the silence now.

READ ALSO: Tanzania Government Lift Suspension on Kenyan Flights

There are have been concerns of deaths that have not clear causes and many of them are believed to have been caused by the pandemic

