The 10 MPs Who Could Lose Seats after High Court Shocker

(KDRTV) – At least 10 lawmakers are facing a bleak future after the High Court on Wednesday nullified the election of Gatundu North MP Wanjiku Kibe.

Justice Weldon Korir, in his ruling, directed IEBC to conduct fresh elections after declaring the seat vacant. The judge made his ruling based on an argument from the petitioner that Kibe had tendered her name to Jubilee Party for nomination in 2017 while still serving as an MCA.

Gatundu North MP Wanjiku Kibe loses her seat after High Court rules she was not eligible to vie for the parliamentary office as she was still an MCA during nominations. photo credit/// pic.twitter.com/JXTx7JtKPy — Kahawa Wendani Finest (@fanzykwf) October 7, 2020

According to former MP Clement Waibara, the MP was not qualified to be a candidate when she was still an MCA with a monthly salary and all the other benefits and responsibilities accorded to that position.

Kibe was a Jubilee nominated MCA in the Kiambu County Assembly between 2013 and 2017.

This is a travesty. We amended the Election laws to ENSURE decisions of this nature are made within six months of the elections . https://t.co/lkR57SbsvQ — Sen Mutula KilonzoJR (@SenMutula) October 7, 2020

She participated and won the Jubilee Party Primaries in 2017. However, she failed to resign as required by law since her term had not ended.

But she was not alone. 10 current lawmakers contested and won their seats in 2017 while still serving in different county assemblies.

They include; Senators Susan Kihika and Cleophas Malala (Nakuru and Kakamega respectively), Woman Rep Cate Waruguru (Laikipia County Assembly).

The others are; Kilifi Woman Rep Gertrude Mbeyu (former Kibarani MCA), Mombasa Woman Rep Asha Mohamed and Maragwa MP Mary Waithira who were nominated MCAs in Mombasa and Murang’a, respectively.

She was still a Nominated MCA when She won the Gatundu North Parliamentary seat 🤦‍♀️ You cannot have your cake and eat it too

The Constitution is every clear under Article 99 (2)d — Hustler Nation 2022 ! 👊🇰🇪👊 ! (@Uhurunomics) October 7, 2020

Current Laikipia West MP Patrick Mariru (former Laikipia Speaker), Kisumu Central MP Fred Ouda (Gem Central Ward), and Kajiado Central MP George Sunkuyia (Keekonyokie MCA) could also be on the frying pan.

