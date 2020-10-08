Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

The 10 MPs Who Could Lose Seats after High Court Shocker

Avatar

By

Published

Anne Kibe
Anne Kibe

(KDRTV) – At least 10 lawmakers are facing a bleak future after the High Court on Wednesday nullified the election of Gatundu North MP Wanjiku Kibe.

Justice Weldon Korir, in his ruling, directed IEBC to conduct fresh elections after declaring the seat vacant. The judge made his ruling based on an argument from the petitioner that Kibe had tendered her name to Jubilee Party for nomination in 2017 while still serving as an MCA.

According to former MP Clement Waibara, the MP was not qualified to be a candidate when she was still an MCA with a monthly salary and all the other benefits and responsibilities accorded to that position.

Read Also: Uhuru’s Son Eying Moses Kuria’s Seat

Kibe was a Jubilee nominated MCA in the Kiambu County Assembly between 2013 and 2017.

She participated and won the Jubilee Party Primaries in 2017. However, she failed to resign as required by law since her term had not ended.

Read Also: Raila Trashes Ruto, Endorses Gideon Moi

But she was not alone. 10 current lawmakers contested and won their seats in 2017 while still serving in different county assemblies.

Read Also: List of Shame! The 21 Lawmakers Who Never Spoke in Parliament

They include; Senators Susan Kihika and Cleophas Malala (Nakuru and Kakamega respectively), Woman Rep Cate Waruguru (Laikipia County Assembly).

Read Also: ODM Comes to Sonko’s Rescue at Hour of Need 

The others are; Kilifi Woman Rep Gertrude Mbeyu (former Kibarani MCA), Mombasa Woman Rep Asha Mohamed and Maragwa MP Mary Waithira who were nominated MCAs in Mombasa and Murang’a, respectively.

Current Laikipia West MP Patrick Mariru (former Laikipia Speaker),  Kisumu Central MP Fred Ouda (Gem Central Ward), and Kajiado Central MP George Sunkuyia (Keekonyokie MCA) could also be on the frying pan.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

Omar Lali Omar Lali

News

Fresh Details Indicate Omar Lali Had a Hand in Tecra Muigai’s Death

(KDRTV) – A new report has indicated that Omar Lali, the boyfriend of the late Keroche heiress Tecra Muigai, should be held responsible for...

22 hours ago
Uhuru Praying Uhuru Praying

News

President Uhuru Kenyatta Announces 3 Days of National Prayers

(KDRTV) – President Uhuru Kenyatta has dedicated this coming weekend to national prayers, State House spokesperson Kanze Dena has said. Kenyans will pray for...

19 hours ago
EjffThdXcAMLewo EjffThdXcAMLewo

News

Ruto was the Target of Murang’a Chaos, Fresh Details Reveal

(Hustler News) – All police officers were withdrawn ahead of Deputy President William Ruto’s visit to Kenol town, fresh details have revealed. According to...

18 hours ago
margaret9079 20201007 2 margaret9079 20201007 2

Entertainment

The Lady That DJ Mo Is Allegedly Cheating On Size 8 With Makes This Announcement

(KDRTV) – The internet has been on fire following a shocking confession by a lady called Margaret that she has been in an alleged...

12 hours ago