Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

The Dirty Cartoon That Has Forced Govt To Suspend Mount Kenya Tv For Airing Porn

samora@kdrtv

By

Published

MT Kenya
MT Kenya

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has suspended the license of Mount Kenya TV and fined the media company Ksh 500,000 for violation of Programming Standards.

CA has ordered the TV station to go offline for a month as it addresses its internal structure and operational challenges.

READ ALSO: TPF Contestant Magdaline Calls Out Family Members For Accusing Her Of Witchcraft

The decision comes after the TV station, which is owned by Slopes Media, aired a cartoon that had sex scenes, violence and drugs during the watershed period.

‘The Authority has established that the airing of the animated movie, Free Jimmy, was in blatant breach of the Broadcasting Regulations, the Programme Code, and the terms and conditions of the station’s broadcasting licence,” said the acting CA Director-General Mrs. Wanjau in a press statement today.

Wanjau also said that airing the adult animation “Free Jimmy” was in blatant breach of the Broadcasting Regulations, the Programme Code, and the terms and conditions of the station’s broadcasting license.

She said the station will only be allowed back on air once it meets all the compliance issues.

Free Jimmy is a Norwegian adult cartoon released in 2006 and later in 2008 in English. It was Norway’s first CG animation and the second most expensive movie from the country to date. The animation is full of violence, curse words sex and drugs.

Free Jimmy

Free Jimmy

As KDRTV reported earlier, Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) CEO Ezekiel Mutua launched the investigation last week after numerous complaints from Kenyans.

Mutua confirmed that a lot of people had filed complaints insisting that the TV station was airing pornographic material as cartoons. 

Mutua promised that the TV station is subjected to disciplinary actions once the complaints are verified.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest International and local Kenya News.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021