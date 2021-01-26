Time for William Ruto to Dump Mike Sonko?

(KDRTV) – A week ago, Tanga Tanga stalwart Moses Kuria questioned why former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko was being allowed to address political rallies.

This was just a day after Sonko had sensationally claimed that there was a plot to murder him and Deputy President William Ruto.

Kuria advised those who taking Sonko to political rallies to consider taking him to a mental hospital because he definitely needs a help.

Exactly a week after Kuria’s sentiments, Sonko still accompanied Ruto to rallies in Dagorreti.

This is where he claimed that he was part of a team that plotted the 2007 Post Election Violence which was blamed on ODM leader Raila Odinga’s supporters.

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho has already recorded a statement at the DCI over Sonko’s claims.

Sonko has morphed into William Ruto’s big attack dog, taking on the DP’s enemy, in this case the President.

However, the million dollar question should be if Sonko’s reckless remarks are helping Ruto in any way.

By claiming he has information on what happened in 2017, Sonko is not only taking on President Uhuru Kenyatta but also the Jubilee Government, where Ruto is the second in command.

Anything that Sonko exposes about the Government also incriminates Ruto.

Sonko has developed a notoriety for leaking private phone conversations including but not limited to a phone call with President Uhuru’s sister Kristina Pratt.

It is only a matter of time before he starts leaking his convos with the President.

It is understandable for the Governor to be mad over the way he was impeached.

But he is not the only politician who has lost as a result of supporting the DP. His friend Ferdinand Waititu opted to leak his wounds after facing a similar fate in January last year.

Kipchumba Murkomen, Aden Duale and tens of MPs were all ejected from lucrative positions in Parliament in the past one year. So why is Sonko an exception?

The truth is Sonko’s rants are not doing the DP any good and he should cut him loose before he drags him down.

But as a good friend, Ruto should allow Moses Kuria to help Sonko seek medical help at Mathari Hospital. The