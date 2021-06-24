Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Ugandan Parliament Records More 200 Covid Cases

More than 200 Ugandan Parliament workers including MPs have tested positive for Covid. More cases are expected.

By

Published

The entrace to Ugandan parliament where more than 200 workers including MPs contracted coronavirus
The entrace to Ugandan parliament where more than 200 workers including MPs contracted coronavirus

KDRTV NEWS: Ugandan parliament has been hit hard by the latest wave of coronavirus after at least 200 workers including MPs contracted the novel virus.

Ther are concerns that the drivers and relatives who made contacts with the patients could also be carrying the contiguous variant that has killed at least 700 people in Uganda

Follow for more updates…

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya news

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019