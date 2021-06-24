Ugandan Parliament Records More 200 Covid Cases

KDRTV NEWS: Ugandan parliament has been hit hard by the latest wave of coronavirus after at least 200 workers including MPs contracted the novel virus.
Ther are concerns that the drivers and relatives who made contacts with the patients could also be carrying the contiguous variant that has killed at least 700 people in Uganda
Follow for more updates…
Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya news