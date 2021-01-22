Uhuru to Lead Campaigns for Jubilee Candidate in London Ward

(KDRTV) – President Uhuru Kenyatta will, from Saturday, lead campaigns for Jubilee Candidate in London Ward (Nakuru County) by-elections.

According to sources, Uhuru has is set to host the first strategy meeting at his Gicheha farm on Saturday.

NEW Jubilee campaign Operations Headquarters for London MCA Ward By-Elections – Nakuru County. (GICHEHA FARM) LAUNCH: President Kenyatta reportedly mobilising Jubilee campaigners to his Farm tomorrow. — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) January 22, 2021

The farm will be converted to the campaign headquarters until elections are held in March.

Jubilee has fielded Francis Njoroge Njogu to contest for the London seat which fell vacant following the death of Former MCA Samwel Mbugu a in November.

Read Also: Was Babu Owino Paid to Campaign for Ruto Candidate

The President will come up in a direct clash with his Deputy William Ruto who has endorsed Antony Wachira for the same seat. Wachira is running on a UDA ticket.

The DP was in Nakuru last weekend, where he drummed up support for UDA candidates in London and Hell’s Gate by-election.

H.E Dr William Ruto meets with UDA candidates contesting in the upcoming by-elections for London and Hellsgate wards in Nakuru county. Its now offical the hustler candidate for London ward is . Anthony Wachira Nzuki and Jonathan Warothe hellsgate ward. pic.twitter.com/aHObZ1HMCf — Peter Omari Taabu Ratemo (@PeterRatemo4) January 17, 2021

This led to a dramatic letter from a top Jubilee official who warned that the party would take disciplinary action against Ruto for endorsing another candidate in the Nakuru by-elections.

Read Also: Five Governors Join Uhuru, Raila Campaign Team

Political commentators are waiting to see how the President’s active involvement in the Nakuru by-elections, will affect his already fragile relationship with Ruto.

Uhuru has kept off politics, choosing to focus on service delivery since 2017.

However, the President was dramatically pictured with ODM candidate Omar Boga in December last year ahead of the Msambweni by-election.

This did not end well, as Boga lost the election to Feisal Bader, an Independent candidate supported by the DP and his allies.