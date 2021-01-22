Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Uhuru to Lead Campaigns for Jubilee Candidate in London Ward

Avatar

By

Published

images 32
images 32

(KDRTV) – President Uhuru Kenyatta will, from Saturday, lead campaigns for Jubilee Candidate in London Ward (Nakuru County) by-elections.

According to sources, Uhuru has is set to host the first strategy meeting at his Gicheha farm on Saturday.

The farm will be converted to the campaign headquarters until elections are held in March.

Jubilee has fielded Francis Njoroge Njogu to contest for the London seat which fell vacant following the death of Former MCA Samwel Mbugu a in November.

Read Also: Was Babu Owino Paid to Campaign for Ruto Candidate 

The President will come up in a direct clash with his Deputy William Ruto who has endorsed Antony Wachira for the same seat. Wachira is running on a UDA ticket.

The DP was in Nakuru last weekend, where he drummed up support for UDA candidates in London and Hell’s Gate by-election.

This led to a dramatic letter from a top Jubilee official who warned that the party would take disciplinary action against Ruto for endorsing another candidate in the Nakuru by-elections.

Read Also: Five Governors Join Uhuru, Raila Campaign Team

Political commentators are waiting to see how the President’s active involvement in the Nakuru by-elections, will affect his already fragile relationship with Ruto.

Uhuru has kept off politics, choosing to focus on service delivery since 2017.

However, the President was dramatically pictured with ODM candidate Omar Boga in December last year ahead of the Msambweni by-election.

This did not end well, as Boga lost the election to Feisal Bader, an Independent candidate supported by the DP and his allies.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

IMG 20210121 001703 IMG 20210121 001703

News

Simeome Nyachae in Critical Condition at Nairobi Hospital

(KDRTV) – Veteran Gusii politician Simeone Nyachae is admitted in the ICU of Nairobi Hospital, South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro has said. Osoro said...

2 days ago
waiguru.. waiguru..

News

Blow for Raila as Anne Waiguru Jumps off BBI Train

(KDRTV) – Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has joined the long list of Mt Kenya leaders developing cold feet on the BBI report. Waiguru, once...

1 day ago
EqezDm6W8AAlHZp EqezDm6W8AAlHZp

News

IEBC Officer Found Murdered in Unclear Circumstances

(KDRTV) – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is mourning one of its officers who was found murdered in Baringo County on Wednesday....

1 day ago
IMG 20210121 182951 IMG 20210121 182951

News

Raila Continues Scathing Assaults on Uhuru’s Jubilee Government

(KDRTV) – ODM leader Raila Odinga has read the riot act to the Jubilee Government over unfilled election pledges. The former Prime Minister specifically...

1 day ago