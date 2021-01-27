Uhuru To Meet Mt. Kenya Leaders After Section Disowned Raila

(KDRTV)-President Uhuru Kenyatta set to meet Mt. Kenya leaders at Sagan State Lounge after a section dismissed ODM Raila Odinga`s alleged political debt.

KDRTV established that the President would use the meeting to reclaim his vote-rich stronghold

According to a statement by the National Assembly Majority Whip Maoka Maore, Uhuru is anticipated to speak candidly on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI)

“The President will be meeting leaders from Mount Kenya region over the weekend. The message will be on the BBI and what is in it for the region as much as it is for the country,” Maore said during an interview with Citizen TV on Tuesday, January 26.

The meeting is also expected to discuss business in the region, including coffee and tea farmers’ plight.

READ ALSO: Pro-Hustlers Youths Disrupt Raila`s Rally In Githurai

KDRTV previously reported of farmers in the region expressing their displeasure about underpayments.

Our analysts have recently raised concerns over emerging two factions from the regions ahead of the 2022 general elections.

One faction is pro-Hustler, a group purported to support Deputy President William Ruto’s political ambitions in 2022.

Another segment is the one supporting the truce between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM Raila Odinga, which is being manifested through BBI

President Uhuru is supposedly worried after his Deputy William Ruto has been making inroads in the region, threatening his political supremacy.

Recently, Murang`s Senator and the Senate Majority Whip Irungu Kangata said that BBI has been recently losing meaning in Mt. Kenya and that the people from the region will not support Raila just because he was endorsed from a boardroom. Still, they will rather vote based on ideologies.

READ ALSO: Mt. Kenya Disowns Raila Odinga Ahead Of 2022

Uhuru’s recent sentiment has been interpreted to mean that he will still hold critical political space even after leaving office.

“I know some of you are looking at me and saying ‘this one is leaving, what he will do?’ Let me remind them that even if I am leaving, I still have a number of days to roar like a lion,” said Uhuru.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us. Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site, and make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya News.