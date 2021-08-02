UK, US Vow To Confront Iran For Attacking Israel-owned Oil Tanker

KDRTV NEWS: The UK and US have vowed to confront Iran for attacking an oil tanker leading to the death of two crew; A British national and a Romanian citizen.

The two powers called the attack violation of the international law.

The MV Merce Street that is operated by an Israeli-owned firm was attacked off Oman on Thursday.

The declaration by the two world powers emerged after Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said there was evidence that Iran was responsible for the deadly attack.

Mr Bennett said that:

“we know how to send a message to Iran in our own way.”

However, Iran said that those were baseless accusations.

The attack of the oil tanker is considered to be the latest escalation in an undecalred war between Israel and Iran.

Iran has also accused Israel of targeting its nuclear sites and scientists.

The UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said that London beliebe that Iran had used one or more drones in the atatcked and called it:

deliberate, targeted, and a clear violation of international law”.