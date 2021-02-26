William Ruto Tours Nandi County after MCAs Shot Down BBI Bill

(KDRTV) – The focus of the nation will turn to Nandi County today where Deputy President William Ruto is expected to launch several development projects.

The DP’s visit comes just a day after the Nandi County Assembly unanimously shot down the BBI Bill. Nandi becomes the second county to vote against the Bill alongside Baringo. Ruto was on an extensive tour of Baringo last weekend.

Read Also: Susan Kihika Spits Fire in Nandi, Asks Kalenjins to Take Action

However, Ruto’s visit to Nandi has nothing to do with the BBI Bill as it was confirmed long before the Bill was discussed on the floor of the Assembly.

According to Nandi Governor Stephen Sang, the DP will launch several projects among them a new classroom complex at Chebisaas Girls Secondary School.

He will also commission a new outpatient center at Nandi Hills hospital and an ICU and Cancer Centre at the Kapsabet County Referral Hospital.

The Governor, who is among the Rift Valley leaders strongly opposed to the BBI, announced on Thursday that the region is ready to receive the DP.

Read Also: Robert Alai Claims Ruto Wanted to Sacrifice Nandi Senator

Ruto’s tour comes at a time his continued presence in government has been questioned. It is worth noting that non of the projects he will launch in Nandi has been developed by the national government.

On Thursday, Jubilee Vice Chair David Murathe announced plans to kick the DP out of his Karen residence. Murathe is President Uhuru Kenyatta’s political spokesperson.