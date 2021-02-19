William Ruto’s Celebrates Moses Kuria as MP Turns 50

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto has sent goodwill wishes to Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria as the lawmaker turns 50 years.

Through his official social media pages, Ruto said that it was a blessing to have Kuria both as a friend and one of the champions of the hustler movement.

“We celebrate you Hon Moses Kuria as you turn 50. It’s a blessing to have you as a friend and one of the champions of the hustler movement. Happy birthday,” Ruto said in a statement.

Moses Kuria thanked Ruto for the birthday wishes, adding that he will remain loyal and not treacherous like some people, in a jibe directed at President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kuria is one of the Mt Kenya leaders who have remained solidly behind Ruto despite being persecuted by the State.

The second term MP also represents President Uhuru Kenyatta in Parliament.

However, he does not see eye to eye with the President and has never shied away from criticizing the Jubilee government in public.

In December 2019, Kuria claimed that Mt Kenya region had been neglected by Uhuru and his Jubilee administration. His sentiments led to a bitter rebutal from the President.

Currently, Kuria is one of the many Mt Kenya MPs who are opposed to the BBI referendum. He has publicly opposed the referendum over its cost and the proposed plans to increase the number of MPs, which he calls a double-decker government