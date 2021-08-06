Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Zuma Enjoys ‘Bitter Freedom’ As He Seeks Medication Outside Prison

Zuma is outside prison seeking a medical checkup as he is scheduled to appear in person in an arms deal corruption case next week.

By

Published

Former South Africa President Jacob Zuma is seeking medication outside the prison.
Former South Africa President Jacob Zuma is seeking medication outside the prison.

KDRTV NEWS: Former South Africa President Jacob Zuma, now serving a 15-month jail term, has been admitted to a hospital outside the prison.

Authorities said that he was outside the prison to seek medical observation.

His foundation said that he was just on an annual medical routine check-up, and thus there is no need to be alarmed.

Authorities said that Zuma being a former head of state, he s being treated at a military facility.

READ ALSO: ZUMA PROTESTS: At Least 6 Killed As Military Is Deployed To Tackle Unrest

On their side, the prison authorities said that Zuma is entitled to seek medical treatment just like other detained persons.

Below is the full statement by the South African ministry of justice

The imprisonment of the former head of state leads to violent protests that were marred by the shooting of civilians and looting.

Some criminals took advantage of the situation and robbed shops while other torched buses and su[permarkets.

Zuma was imprisoned for contempt of court order on a graft case.

READ ALSO: Jacob Zuma Appears For First Time In Virtual Corruption Trial From Jail

Zuma and his supporters believed that he is innocent and his woes are just political witchhunts by his predecessor Cyril Ramaphosa.

The former president is scheduled to appear on a separate issue: an arms deal corruption case.

He pleaded guilty to involvement in the $5bn deal.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest  Kenya and International News. Could you bookmark our site? Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest news.

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019