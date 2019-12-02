Twitter account bearing the name of Central Organization of Trade Union (COTU) boss Francis Atwoli early today disappeared after he engaged in a bitter exchange of tweets with Kenyan-Canadian lawyer Miguna.

In Atwoli`s account, @sg_atwoli, the COTU boss asserted that youths’ contribution is meaningless in the process of constitution-making, citing the case in the United States where the constitution was written by old men.

“Youths (sic) must be very shallow to think that constitutions are written by youths (sic). The American constitution which is one of the oldest in the world was prepared by old men and they never consulted the youths (sic),” the account’s holder noted.

In his response, Miguna Miguna seemingly lectured Atwoli by informing him that the people who wrote the US constitution were highly educated jurists and even not “half Atwoli`s age”.

“They were not half your age, despotic zombie Atwoli. They were all highly learned and experienced JURISTS. None was illiterate like you. None was a sycophant. You should be taken to the World Zoo for Human Primitivity and displayed there for free as a lesson to the world,” wrote Miguna.

In a rejoinder, Atwoli asked Miguna Miguna to concentrate on Matters concerning Canada since he was not Kenyan.

In another ugly tweet, Miguna went ahead to school Atwoli on good grammar correcting errors he had made in earlier tweets.

“One last thing ossified looter Francis Atwoli: The PLURAL of Youth is Youth. “Youths” may exist in your despotic language but it doesn’t exist in the English Language. Avoid using @Twitter with that level of illiteracy. Do you understand, Zombie?” he tweeted.

One last thing ossified looter Francis Atwoli: The PLURAL of Youth is Youth. "Youths" may exist in your despotic language but it doesn't exist in the English Language. Avoid using @Twitter with that level of illiteracy. Do you understand, Zombie?#DespotsMustFall — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) December 1, 2019

However KDRTV could not immediately establish whether the Twitter account was deleted by Atwoli, or it was deleted by twitter due to breaching of Twitter terms and conditions

Do you think that your stupidity is enough to invalidate my citizenship by birth? You are a looter who has stolen billions from hard-working Kenyans. You killed Kabete MP Muchai. You supported one-party tyranny, torture and detentions without trial. Shame on you. https://t.co/XPY81GvlqQ — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) December 1, 2019