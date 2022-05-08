Connect with us

City Lawyer Reveals What Will Happen if Any Presidential Candidate Dies Before the August 9 General Elections

Renowned city lawyer Donald Kipkorir has revealed that in the event that any of the August 9 presidential candidates loses his/her life, the situation will lead to the postponement of the elections.

According to the former Raila Odinga lawyer, the government should give the presidential aspirants together with their running mates heavy security ahead of the upcoming general elections slated August 9.

“Frоm Mаy 16, we’ve to provide 24 Hour Security tо 50+ Рresidentiаl Candidates & their DР Nominees. Over 45 оf the Presidential Саndidаtes аre оn the ballot beсаuse оf а villаge bet or to рleаse а mistress! But we will рrоteсt eасh fоr if оne dies, the eleсtiоns аre роstроned! ” Kipkoris say in a tweet. 

Screenshot 2022 05 08 12 22 51 12 0b2fce7a16bf2b728d6ffa28c8d60efb

Donald Kipkorir’s sentiments come after the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) revealed that it has cleared over 47 independent candidates to run for the top seat.  

Read Also: Lawyer Donald Kipkorir Reveals What Chris Kirubi Did To Him Because Of His Support For Raila

The 47 are set to face top contenders William Ruto and Raila Odinga.

Other politicians in the race include; Muranga Governor Mwangi Wa Iria, billionaire Jimmy Wanjigi and Professor George Wajackoya. 

This will be the highest number of presidential contenders in the Kenyan history.  

Besides the presidential race, 7,111 individuals are seeking to run as independent candidates for various elective seats across the country.

Out of the 7,111 aspirants, 104 are running for gubernatorial seats, 141 Senate, 110 Woman Rep, 944 Parliamentary , and 5, 765 MCAs.

Read Also: A Look inside Nelson Havi’s Exquisite Mansion in Kakamega That Has Left People Talking (Photos)

