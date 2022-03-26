Connect with us

Politics

CS Matiangi Promises to stop any Pandemonium ahead of the August general elections

Photo of CS Fred Matiangi and Kisii Diocese Bishop Joseph Mairura. Image Courtesy. 

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has revealed that the government has put through measures to deal with any form of a security threat before and after the August general elections.

Speaking in Kisii County on Sunday, March 26 during the celebration to mark the region’s Catholic Bishop John Mairura’s 25 years of service, the CS said that the country is not ready for any violence during this electioneering period.

“We will do everything in our power to ensure no mischief, the kind we had witnessed in the past, reoccur. This being an election year we will do whatever it takes to guarantee a peaceful poll,” Matiangi said as quoted by The Star.

Also Read We Won’t Shut It Off But We Shall Be Ruthless- Matiangi Reveals How Internet Will Be Monitored Come 2022

The CS stated that security organs around the country are on high alert. The CS also promised the church a peaceful transition and orderly polls.

“I stand here to frankly assure you, and especially the church, that the transition will also be peaceful, “he said.

Matiangi was in the company of Kisii Governor James Ongwae, Nyamira Deputy Governor James Gesami, Solicitor General Ken Ogeto, Health PS Susan Mochache, gubernatorial candidates Chris Obure and Ezekiel Machogu among other local leaders.

Also Read Matiangi Exposes Ruto Badly While Showing His security Detail: ‘He’s The Most Guarded DP In Kenya’s History With 257 Bodyguards’

