David Ndii, 4 Others Move To Court To Destroy Uhuru, Raila`s BBI Agenda

Economist David Ndii and four others have moved to court to destroy the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) agenda by President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM`S Raila Odinga.

KDRTV understands that Ndii, Jerotich Seii, James Ngondi, Wanjiku Gikonyo, and Ikal Angelei filed a petition through lawyer Nelson Havi against the constitutional amendment advocated for by the head of state and former premier

The four have asked the court to file the case as urgent and heard by an uneven number of judges not less than three appointed by Chief Justice David Maraga.

Respondents named in the case include the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, his Senate counterpart Ken Lusaka, and Attorney General Paul Kihara.

The move by Ndii and counter-parts has surfaced a few days after politicians allied DP Ruto to vowed to launch a messy attacked against present Uhuru Kenyatta for belittling his deputy

According to our previous reports, Raila Odinga had told Kenyans to brace for a referendum that would facilitate constitutional amendments

However, many politicians allied to Ruto had claimed that the referendum is not the solution for the Kenyan crisis now

Our sources intimate that the referendum could change the structure of the Kenyan government and would scuttle Ruto 2022 political ambitions

