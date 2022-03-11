Details of DP William Ruto’s Interview With UDA Officials Scheduled this weekend

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party has invited all presidential ticket hopefuls, including DP William Ruto, for an interview to determine his presidential candidacy legitimacy.

The Deputy President will battle against Tracy Wanjiru and Jephanei Orina who have also shown interest in running for presidency under the UDA party.

According to a statement issued on Thursday, March 10, by UDA Secretary-General Veronica Maina, the three are set to appear before the panel on Saturday, March 12.

“We are in receipt of your application to be nominated as a Presidential candidate under the UDA political party. Consequently, we write you for verification of your documents and interview to determine your eligibility,” the letter sent to the three read in part.

Additionally, the letters disclosed that the meeting will begin at 8:00 a.m. at Hustlers Plaza.

All candidates were required to provide their National Identification Cards, colored passport-size photographs, proof of nomination fee payment, original academic credentials, and updated resumes.

The party stated that the best candidate would be endorsed as the UDA presidential flag bearer on March 15 at the Kasarani indoor arena, which is expected to attract over 5,000 delegates.