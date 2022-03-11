Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Details of DP William Ruto’s Interview With UDA Officials Scheduled this weekend

By

Published

Why DP Ruto should worry on Kiambaa by election 1200x799 1

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party has invited all presidential ticket hopefuls, including DP William Ruto, for an interview to determine his presidential candidacy legitimacy.

The Deputy President will battle against Tracy Wanjiru and Jephanei Orina who have also shown interest in running for presidency under the UDA party.

According to a statement issued on Thursday, March 10, by UDA Secretary-General Veronica Maina, the three are set to appear before the panel on Saturday, March 12.

“We are in receipt of your application to be nominated as a Presidential candidate under the UDA political party. Consequently, we write you for verification of your documents and interview to determine your eligibility,” the letter sent to the three read in part.

Additionally, the letters disclosed that the meeting will begin at 8:00 a.m. at Hustlers Plaza.

Also Read

  1. Ruto, Mudavadi to Do Away With CBC If Elected
  2. Here’s The Real Reason Why Nelson Havi And Willy Mutunga Didn’t Travel To Help Miguna Miguna Back
  3. Details of Ruto, Mudavadi 12-day Tour in US &amp; UK.

All candidates were required to provide their National Identification Cards, colored passport-size photographs, proof of nomination fee payment, original academic credentials, and updated resumes.

The party stated that the best candidate would be endorsed as the UDA presidential flag bearer on March 15 at the Kasarani indoor arena, which is expected to attract over 5,000 delegates.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019