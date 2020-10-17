DP Ruto Takes Hustler Gospel To Meru, Embu

(KDRTV)-Deputy President William Ruto is expected to land in Mt. Kenya East today and will stay in the region for two days.

The DP is expected to attendant an ongoing church conference in Maua and later in the day will preside over Tiira secondary school’s opening.

READ ALSO: Governor Nyong’o unveils free health insurance cover to support vulnerable families

The Deputy President who is expected to land in Meru county this morning will be hosted by the Igembe South Member of Parliament John Paul Mwirigi.

“I wish to invite you all for a prayer breakfast which is taking place in Maua Stadium organized by the Maua Pastors Fellowship from today up to Sunday. His Excellency the Deputy President Dr. William Samoei Ruto will be in attendance tomorrow morning at exactly 9:00 am,” read the message sent by Mwirigi inviting the local leaders. “Later, His Excellency will attend the opening of Tiira Day Secondary School in Akachiu ward Igembe South Constituency. I invite you all for both occasions; come we share the word of God and participate in developing Igembe South.”

However, on Sunday, the DP will visit Embu’s neighboring county to conduct three church fundraisers and the people during his county tour.

During morning hours, Ruto will attend a Harambee at St. Mary`s Makutano Catholic Church and then advance to another Harambee at Kiritiri F.G.C., where he will be in attendance second service.

Thereafter, the hustler convoy will then move to Total Grace Fellowship International Muthatari for the third. fundraiser

The DP will also make a stop-over at Outside Jatomy and Cylet to address people.

READ ALSO: Ruto Claims Uhuru Stopped Working and Started BBI Campaigns

In recent months, the head of the hustler nation has enhanced his presidential campaign, where he has been crisscrossing various countries to convince Kenyans to help fulfill his political ambitions of succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta.