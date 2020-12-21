Connect with us

Politics

How Uhuru and Raila are Plotting to Avoid Nairobi County by-elections

UHURU RAILA BIG HANDSHAKE
The handshake will be crucial in Nairobi elections

(KDRTV) – The handshake team is plotting to avoid a divisive by-election in the Nairobi Gubernatorial race by ensuring only one candidate is cleared.

Nairobians will vote to elect a new Governor in February next year following last week’s dramatic impeachment of Mike Sonko.

Several sources have intimated that President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga may use their influence in the city to sponsor one candidate. The plan is to have Jubilee produce the Governor and ODM find the running mate.

Both Jubilee and ODM enjoy unequivocal support in the capital and fielding a joint candidate mean they are sure to win.

However, Star Newspaper Editor Oliver Mathenge has claimed that the handshake team may also be planning to block all other candidates from the race.

It is not clear how this will be achieved but if it succeeds, it means there will be no election in the capital. Article 180(3) of the Constitution says that when there is only one candidate, that person shall be declared elected.

Former Dagoretti South MP Dennis Waweru has already declared his interest in the gubernatorial race. Waweru has asked for the support of both President Uhuru and Raila. He is likely to be joined by former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth.

Read Also: The 16 Fearless Senators Who Defended Mike Sonko

Deputy President William Ruto has been very silent on Sonko’s ouster but sources within his camp claim that the DP might also field a candidate in the city.

Buoyed by last week’s win in the Msambweni by-elections, Ruto might team up with Sonko to field one candidate who will take on the handshake team.

In this article:, ,
